Terrence Howard Claims He Never Abused His Exes

Terrence Howard is doing some damage control after allegations of violence against his two ex-wives have resurfaced in a recent PEOPLE Magazine article. Despite previously admitting to hitting his first wife, the 48-year-old Empire star now says, “I’ve never been abusive to anyone in my entire life,” according to his Twitter. “I have loved and paid the price for love. I am the same loving being since day 1!”

His series of tweets came in response to a recent current interview with PEOPLE, where “I’ve made terrible mistakes throughout my life.” The actor took to Twitter to acknowledge that this wasn’t an admission of guilt for domestic abuse.

I've never been abusive to anyone in my entire life. I have loved and paid the price for love. I am the same loving being since day 1! — Terrence D Howard (@terrencehoward) March 25, 2017

When I say that I've made mistakes, it is not regarding violence but judgement. Trusting the wrong people! — Terrence D Howard (@terrencehoward) March 25, 2017

I firmly believe that every action has an equal and opposite reaction. Eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth. Kiss for a 😘 — Terrence D Howard (@terrencehoward) March 25, 2017

This double standard that has permitted abusive women to feel that they can assault a man and not reap where they have sowed is wrong! — Terrence D Howard (@terrencehoward) March 25, 2017

Howard plead guilty in 2001 for disorderly conduct after punching first wife Lori McCommas “twice with a close fist,” according to police. Rolling Stone, E! News and New York Magazine reported on the incident.

“She was talking to me real strong, and I lost my mind and slapped her in front of the kids,” Howard, told Rolling Stone in 2015. “Her lawyer said it was a closed fist, but even slapping her was wrong.”

The couple divorced in 2003, remarried in 2005 and divorced again in 2007.

In 2013, Howard’s second wife Michelle Ghent was granted a restraining order against him after alleging he hit and kicked her during a family vacation and threatened to kill her. They divorced in 2015.

Howard is currently married to third wife, Mira. The couple have two sons — Qirin, 2, and Hero, 7 months.

“I still have growing to do,” Howard told PEOPLE. “I just hope the mistakes I make now are smarter mistakes.”

