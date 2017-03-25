Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Terrence Howard Claims He Never Abused His Exes

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Terrence Howard is doing some damage control after allegations of violence against his two ex-wives have resurfaced in a recent PEOPLE Magazine article. Despite previously admitting to hitting his first wife, the 48-year-old Empire star now says, “I’ve never been abusive to anyone in my entire life,”  according to his Twitter. “I have loved and paid the price for love. I am the same loving being since day 1!”

His series of tweets came in response to a recent current interview with PEOPLE, where “I’ve made terrible mistakes throughout my life.” The actor took to Twitter to acknowledge that this wasn’t an admission of guilt for domestic abuse.

Howard plead guilty in 2001 for disorderly conduct after punching first wife Lori McCommas “twice with a close fist,” according to police. Rolling Stone, E! News and New York Magazine reported on the incident.

“She was talking to me real strong, and I lost my mind and slapped her in front of the kids,” Howard, told Rolling Stone in 2015. “Her lawyer said it was a closed fist, but even slapping her was wrong.”

The couple divorced in 2003, remarried in 2005 and divorced again in 2007.

In 2013, Howard’s second wife Michelle Ghent was granted a restraining order against him after alleging he hit and kicked her during a family vacation and threatened to kill her. They divorced in 2015.

Howard is currently married to third wife, Mira. The couple have two sons — Qirin, 2, and Hero, 7 months.

“I still have growing to do,” Howard told PEOPLE. “I just hope the mistakes I make now are smarter mistakes.”

SOURCE: People | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Domestic Abuse , Empire , terrence howard

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Terrence Howard Claims He Never Abused His Exes

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Terrence Howard Claims He Never Abused His Exes
 9 hours ago
Kerry RHODES Foundation Celebrity Bowling Bash
Comedian DL Hughley Says Trumpcare Didn’t Pass Because…
 10 hours ago
'The Best Man Holiday' - Los Angeles Premiere
Actress Sanaa Lathan Speaks On Missing DC Girls……
 11 hours ago
J.R. Smith & Wife Give An Update On…
 13 hours ago
Jay Z To Help Bring Story Of Trayvon…
 13 hours ago
Dear Dave Chappelle: Your Homophobic and Transphobic Jokes…
 1 day ago
EXTRA BUTTER: Jake Gyllenhaal And Ryan Reynolds On…
 1 day ago
Kodak Black’s Baby’s Mother Says She Broke And…
 1 day ago
Jay Z Is Set To Make Another Groundbreaking Documentary
 1 day ago
It’s Friday! This Is Where The Party’s At!…
 1 day ago
Man Who Broke Up Fight Between Teens in…
 1 day ago
Did Kendrick Lamar Take Shots At Drake and…
 1 day ago
Here’s What Started Taraji P. Henson And Nia…
 1 day ago
Yung Joc Apologizes For Ass Play Rant: ‘I’m Human’
 1 day ago
Faith Evans Opens Up About Her Love For…
 1 day ago
Kanye West Settles $2.5 Million Copyright Lawsuit Over…
 1 day ago
photos