Jay Z To Help Bring Story Of Trayvon Martin To Film & TV

NBA All-Star Game 2017

Just weeks after Jay Z and The Weinstein Co. brought the story of Kalief Browder to television with TIME: The Kalief Browder Story, the team is poised to help in bringing the story of another young black man to the screen.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, The Weinstein Co. has acquired the rights to two books on the late Trayvon Martin: “Suspicion Nation: The Inside Story of the Trayvon Martin Injustice and Why We Continue to Repeat It” and “Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin.”

The latter was written by Martin’s parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin.

“Rest In Power,” which was released at the top of this year, offers an intimate look at the life of Martin. “Suspicion Nation” provides a look into Zimmerman’s trial and subsequent acquittal.

With the rights to the two books, Jay Z and The Weinstein Co. plan to release both a feature film and a docuseries on the slain teen.

Finish this story [here]

 

