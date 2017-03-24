Special K’s Motivating Springtime Message [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
As we switch gears and move into spring, it is a period of transition, not just for the weather, but for us, too. Special K explains that we should use this transition time to help ourselves transition into being the best we can be.

Check out this exclusive video to hear his inspiring message in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

