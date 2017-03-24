Special K’s Motivating Springtime Message [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

As we switch gears and move into spring, it is a period of transition, not just for the weather, but for us, too. Special K explains that we should use this transition time to help ourselves transition into being the best we can be.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Check out this exclusive video to hear his inspiring message in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Special K: Formerly Hot Artists That Can Be Hired To Perform At Your Wedding [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why Special K Has Beef With The Oscars [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: 5 Things Special K Would Do If He Was As Big As Rickey Smiley’s Uncle Bruce [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
It's Comedian Special K! [PHOTOS]
26 photos Launch gallery
It's Comedian Special K! [PHOTOS]
1. They killing me about my shirt this morning.....Source:Instagram 1 of 26
2. Donnie Simpson & Special KSource:Instagram 2 of 26
3. DC Young Fly Special K & Kountry WayneSource:Instagram 3 of 26
4. Special KSource:Instagram 4 of 26
5. Special KSource:RSMS 5 of 26
6. Special KSource:RSMS 6 of 26
7. Special K7 of 26
8. Special K8 of 26
9. Special K9 of 26
10. Comedian Special K10 of 26
11. Rickey Smiley and Special K11 of 26
12. Webbie and Special K12 of 26
13. 2 Chainz and Special K13 of 26
14. Special K14 of 26
15. Special K15 of 26
16. Special K and Porsha Stewart16 of 26
17. Special K17 of 26
18. Special K with Nene Leakes and Cynthia Bailey18 of 26
19. Special K19 of 26
20. Greg Leakes and Special K20 of 26
21. Special K21 of 26
22. Special K22 of 26
23. Special K with Fans23 of 26
24. Special K24 of 26
25. Special K25 of 26
26. Special K26 of 26
comments – Add Yours