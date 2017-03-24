Kodak Black’s Baby’s Mother Says She Broke And Can’t Afford A Custody Battle

Kodak Black ‘s baby mama is having serious financial troubles and it’s stopping her fighting the rapper in their custody battle over their two-year-old son.

Bossip reports:

“Jammiah Broomfield filed an “affidavit of indigency” in Broward County Family Court March 22, saying she was flat broke, unemployed and wouldn’t be able to fight Kodak Black in court over custody of their son King Khalid unless he steps up and pays her legal fees. The mom said the situation is so bad that she’s asked the judge to also force Kodak Black to pay her temporary emergency child support while she gets back on her feet.”

As you may recall, Kodak sued Broomfield last year to establish paternity and for a 50/50 split of their son. But despite his efforts, a judge rejected the rapper’s custody request last month because Kodak, Broomfield and her lawyer arrived late to the hearing.

Kodak or Jammiah have yet to comment on the claims.