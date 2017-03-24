Kanye West Settles $2.5 Million Copyright Lawsuit Over “New Slaves” Sample Out Of Court

Via | HotNewHipHop
Kanye West settled a copyright infringement lawsuit over a sample used in “New Slaves.”
Sources say West was reluctant to testify under oath. They reached the agreement two days before the rapper was slated to be deposed in the case. Presser alleged that his 1969 hit, “Gyöngyhajú Lány” (“The Girl with Pearly Hair”) was sampled a full 85 seconds — “New Slaves” is four minutes and 16 seconds long.
