Kanye West Settles $2.5 Million Copyright Lawsuit Over “New Slaves” Sample Out Of Court

97.9 The Beat Staff
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 15, 2017

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty


Via | HotNewHipHop

Kanye West settled a copyright infringement lawsuit over a sample used in “New Slaves.”

The 2013 hit “New Slaves” was the subject of controversy when a Hungarian composer claimed Kanye West illegally sampled his music in the song’s outro. Gabor Presser sued West for $2.5 million. Thursday, Page Six reported that Yeezy reached a settlement out of court with Presser.

Sources say West was reluctant to testify under oath. They reached the agreement two days before the rapper was slated to be deposed in the case. Presser alleged that his 1969 hit, “Gyöngyhajú Lány” (“The Girl with Pearly Hair”) was sampled a full 85 seconds — “New Slaves” is four minutes and 16 seconds long.

Finish this story [here]

 

Kanye West Settles $2.5 Million Copyright Lawsuit

photos