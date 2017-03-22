News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Rolling Out Pays Homage To Black Queendom During Women’s History Month

Hello Beautiful Official
Leave a comment

Rolling Out Magazine is celebrating Women’s History Month and highlighting Tika Sumpter and other Black women including, Megan Good, Andra Day, Sanaa Lathan and more.

Tika Sumpter is representing for Black queendom with a cover that’s effortless. She’s posted with strong brows and clean makeup, highlighting her natural beauty. Photography was done by DeWayne Rogers and makeup was completed by Malika.

I heart @dewaynerogers photography. He's Dope and my fav.

A post shared by Tika Sumpter (@tikasumpter) on

Tika is pictured in a three-fourths sleeve black turtleneck, looking over hr shoulder. Beautiful!

Beauties, what do you think of the shoot?

DON’T MISS:

EXCLUSIVE: Tika Sumpter, Parker Sawyers &amp; Director Richard Tanne Discuss Their New Film ‘Southside With You’

Tika Sumpter Says Mom Was Arrested For Overdue Library Book

Fantasia Is Recreating The Standards In This White Dress

Solange Is A Proud, Black, Feminist And Gives Us Bushy Brows For Bust Magazine

8 photos Launch gallery

Solange Is A Proud, Black, Feminist And Gives Us Bushy Brows For Bust Magazine

Continue reading Solange Is A Proud, Black, Feminist And Gives Us Bushy Brows For Bust Magazine

Solange Is A Proud, Black, Feminist And Gives Us Bushy Brows For Bust Magazine

<strong>Solange</strong> poses for feminist website and magazine, Bust. The singer and songwriter proclaims, <em>"I'm a proud, Black feminist."</em> Get into this stunning editorial and be inspired by Solange's style.

celebrity editorial , celebrity fashion , celebrity style , editorials , Rolling Out Magazine , Tika Sumpter

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Co-Stars Peter Thomas And…
 14 hours ago
Keyshia Cole Is Headed Back To Reality TV…
 16 hours ago
Creepy Or Cool? Drake Gets A New Tattoo…
 16 hours ago
Watch: Tamar Braxton Finally Addresses Rumors Of A…
 16 hours ago
Former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Cast Member Accuses…
 17 hours ago
Drake courtside, San Antonio Spurs v Miami Heat - Game 7
Here’s all the shots Drake fired at a…
 19 hours ago
Surprise! Naturi Naughton Reveals She’s Expecting Her First Child
 19 hours ago
What Recruiters Won’t Tell You About Why You…
 19 hours ago
GRAMMY Block Party
Baby Bash and Paul Wall Cleared of Drug Charges
 19 hours ago
T.I. 925 Scales restaurant ribbon cutting
ICE-T & T.I. “O.G. ORIGINAL GANGSTER + BRING…
 1 day ago
Good Eats: The Best Food At SXSW 2017
 2 days ago
Rick Ross in the Beat Studio
Rick Ross Talks ‘Rather You Than Me,’ Birdman,…
 2 days ago
Nicki Minaj Twerks to Celebrate Breaking Billboard Record [Video]
 2 days ago
Young Thug’s Former Manager Files A Lawsuit Against…
 2 days ago
Watch: Lil Wayne Had More Words For Birdman…
 2 days ago
Mel B Files For Divorce From Stephen Belafonte
 2 days ago
photos