Former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Cast Member Accuses Producers Of Faking Storylines

There’s a lot of love going around in the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta world. This week’s episode had us followingand her boyfriend,, through their love life. Things got interesting when it was revealed that they are in a three-way relationship with. Arnold explained, “When Rod went to jail, Jasmine and I went our separate ways, but we’re trying it again now.”

It appears this poly-amorous pursuit brought back memories for a previous Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cast member. Ashley Moore, who was the BFF and occasional romantic interest of singer-songwriter Kalenna Harper. Moore revealed via an Instagram comment that she was pressured to be in a three-way relationship with Harper and her husband. Apparently this is where Moore drew the line. She proclaimed, “I said hell no! They still tryin’ this storyline.”

Yikes… y'all remember former #LHHATL member #KaleenaHarper? Well, her former side chick love interest Ashley claims that producers tried to make her storyline a three way between Kaleena and her husband but she wasn't having it 👀 via @loveandhiphoptea4u A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 21, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

Maybe the producers of LHHATL have a thing for three-ways? It seems like we’ll have to watch future episodes to see if it works out for Washington, Bullock, and Arnold. It’s clear Moore wouldn’t have even tried it.

