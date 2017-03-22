Here’s How Colin Kaepernick Is Crapping All Over Trump’s Proposed Budget Plan For 2018

In the wake of Donald Trump ‘s proposed budget plan for 2018, which would cut the federal funding for Meals on Wheels, Colin Kaepernick has donated $50,000 to the program.

The former quarterback, who’s had a problem finding a team after kneeling during the National Anthem, made headlines recently when he joined the campaign to get Somalia food and water and donated $50,000 to the social media campaign #LoveArmyForSomalia. Now he’s back with another great deed.

TIME reports: “Kaepernick and Trump have sparred often since the quarterback began kneeling before football games to protest police brutality and racial oppression. Trump again took a shot at Kaepernick on Monday night, telling a rally in Louisville, Kentucky, that the quarterback’s failure to get signed from a free agency was because NFL owners ‘don’t want to get a nasty tweet from Donald Trump.’”

It doesn’t get more petty than Trump… but when he goes low, we go high.