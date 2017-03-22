News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Here’s How Colin Kaepernick Is Crapping All Over Trump’s Proposed Budget Plan For 2018

Colin to the rescue!

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

colin Kaepernick

Source: colin Kaepernick / Getty


In the wake of Donald Trump‘s proposed budget plan for 2018, which would cut the federal funding for Meals on Wheels, Colin Kaepernick has donated $50,000 to the program.

The former quarterback, who’s had a problem finding a team after kneeling during the National Anthem, made headlines recently when he joined the campaign to get Somalia food and water and donated $50,000 to the social media campaign #LoveArmyForSomalia. Now he’s back with another great deed.

TIME reports: “Kaepernick and Trump have sparred often since the quarterback began kneeling before football games to protest police brutality and racial oppression. Trump again took a shot at Kaepernick on Monday night, telling a rally in Louisville, Kentucky, that the quarterback’s failure to get signed from a free agency was because NFL owners ‘don’t want to get a nasty tweet from Donald Trump.’”

It doesn’t get more petty than Trump… but when he goes low, we go high.

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

9 photos Launch gallery

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

Continue reading 10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

In 2016, <a href="http://globalgrind.com/tag/colin+kaepernick"><strong>Colin Kaepernick</strong></a> went from a famous NFL player to an infamous civil rights activist after<a href="http://globalgrind.com/4200095/colin-kaepernick-opens-up-about-receiving-death-threats-for-his-national-anthem-protest/"&gt; deciding to kneel during the National Anthem to protest</a> against the injustices African-Americans face in this country. Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn't Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season. In honor of the brave athlete's 29th birthday, we honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack

charity , Colin Kaepernick , donald trump , meals on wheels

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Tamar Braxton Finally Addresses Rumors Of A…
 2 hours ago
Former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Cast Member Accuses…
 4 hours ago
Drake courtside, San Antonio Spurs v Miami Heat - Game 7
Here’s all the shots Drake fired at a…
 5 hours ago
GRAMMY Block Party
Baby Bash and Paul Wall Cleared of Drug Charges
 6 hours ago
T.I. 925 Scales restaurant ribbon cutting
ICE-T & T.I. “O.G. ORIGINAL GANGSTER + BRING…
 11 hours ago
Good Eats: The Best Food At SXSW 2017
 23 hours ago
Rick Ross in the Beat Studio
Rick Ross Talks ‘Rather You Than Me,’ Birdman,…
 1 day ago
Nicki Minaj Twerks to Celebrate Breaking Billboard Record [Video]
 1 day ago
Young Thug’s Former Manager Files A Lawsuit Against…
 1 day ago
Watch: Lil Wayne Had More Words For Birdman…
 1 day ago
Mel B Files For Divorce From Stephen Belafonte
 1 day ago
Mahershala Ali Shares An Adorable First Photo Of…
 1 day ago
Watch: Police Mistake Wyclef Jean For Armed Robbery…
 1 day ago
Why Were Members Of Lil Yachty’s Entourage Fighting…
 1 day ago
Taraji P. Henson On Her Legendary ‘Empire’ Character:…
 1 day ago
Rick Ross Continues To Put Birdman’s Bad Business…
 1 day ago
photos