Graphic: Woman Severely Deformed After Botched Tummy Tuck

A Chicago woman is making headlines after showing what a botched tummy tuck did to her body.

Quanna Brown, a mother of three, says she was in severe pain after the surgery, as puss and an infection began to settle in. She is now pregnant with her fourth child and the deformity has worsened.

Brown claims she did tons of research before deciding to go under the knife, but still got horrible results. Watch the graphic video at your own risk above. We pray she’s able to get some help for herself and the unborn baby.