Music
Home > Music

The Internet Is Losing It Over This Pic Of Drake

Jealous, much?

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Two very important ladies in my life. 🌺

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Drake is the man.

Days after dropping his More Life Apple Music playlist (much to our delight), the rapper hit Instagram with a photo that’ll for sure go down in music history. Every man on Earth has enough reason to envy Drake, especially if we’re talking female company, but that didn’t stop him from dropping a flick with his mom and the one and only Sade at the final London show of his Boy Meets World tour.

In true Drizzy fashion, he kept things obscure and captioned the photo, “Two very important ladies in my life. 🌺.”

Any fan of the Young Money superstar’s knows how much he loves Sade — even Nicki Minaj, who wrote in the comment section “I know you’re getting this framed. I know how much Sade means to u. Look @u in the pic w/ her AND mummy. Yikes. Congratulations Brown Bwoy.”

See the formerly missing-in-action Sade celebrate the success of More Life in Drizzy’s arms above, plus fans’ (and haters’) hilarious reactions below.

These Pictures Will Make You Want To Pack Up Your Sh*t And Vacation With Drake

5 photos Launch gallery

These Pictures Will Make You Want To Pack Up Your Sh*t And Vacation With Drake

Continue reading These Pictures Will Make You Want To Pack Up Your Sh*t And Vacation With Drake

These Pictures Will Make You Want To Pack Up Your Sh*t And Vacation With Drake

Drake , Instagram , more life , Sade

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rick Ross in the Beat Studio
Rick Ross Talks ‘Rather You Than Me,’ Birdman,…
 4 hours ago
Watch: Lil Wayne Had More Words For Birdman…
 5 hours ago
Mel B Files For Divorce From Stephen Belafonte
 6 hours ago
Mahershala Ali Shares An Adorable First Photo Of…
 6 hours ago
Watch: Police Mistake Wyclef Jean For Armed Robbery…
 8 hours ago
Why Were Members Of Lil Yachty’s Entourage Fighting…
 8 hours ago
Taraji P. Henson On Her Legendary ‘Empire’ Character:…
 8 hours ago
Rick Ross Continues To Put Birdman’s Bad Business…
 8 hours ago
Drake’s “More Life” Sales Projected To Blow Everyone…
 14 hours ago
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 7: Everett’s Release Shakes Up The Town
 14 hours ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 19 hours ago
‘Chips’ Cast Discuss The Rules Of Eating Booty
 1 day ago
Adrien Broner’s Feet Are Horrifying The Internet
 1 day ago
Tyson Beckford Goes In On Chris Brown, Claims…
 1 day ago
Tamar Braxton Leaves Epic Records And Signs A…
 1 day ago
Here’s How Fantasia’s Life Changed After Being Celibate…
 1 day ago
photos