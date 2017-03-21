Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Rick Ross Talks ‘Rather You Than Me,’ Birdman, Trump and More

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
Leave a comment

Billboard recently caught up with Rick Ross and had the MMG boss spillin’ the beans about a variety of subjects triggered by lyrics off his new album ‘Rather You Than Me.’ 

On the new project, Ross makes references to Birdman, Lil Wayne, Drake, Meek Mill and even Donald Trump.  The lyrics “I’m happy that Donald Trump became the president because we have to destroy it to elevate” show up on the album-opener Apple of My Eye, to which Ross explains:

This is the bottom. We will start over after this. I think that particular line, a lot of young brothers who haven’t really put a finger on how they feel about our new president, I think they needed to hear that line to get some form of understanding.

“Idols Become Rivals” is Ross’ letter to Birdman, and he was asked why people needed to hear his take on how Wayne’s situation with Birdman has affected him:

You know, I just think it’s so f—d up. Us seeing Lil Wayne’s [situation] and suffering from that, I think we kind of all got used to it. I think the culture has f—g accepted that Wayne would not put out another album. And that’s not the way the game [should be]. That’s not the way we designed this. That’s not the way this is supposed to be.

When we come up from the mud together, it’s not supposed to be this way. Birdman is supposed to be in that f—g building making those f—g people give him money to take care of his man. They supposed to be in the f—g [building], flipping over desks in those f—g offices, fighting to get money. Not f—g suing each other, fighting lawsuits and everybody starving. Not putting out music, not being creative. Us not doing what we came here for. There’s nothing more I hate than that — us not doing what we came here for.

He also talks about telling Meek not to trust Nicki, the possibility of making music again with Meek rival Drake and Self Made 4. Read the full Rick Ross Billboard interview here.

Billboard , birdman , donald trump , Drake , lil wayne , meek mill , Rather You Than Me , rick ross

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Rick Ross Talks ‘Rather You Than Me,’ Birdman, Trump and More

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rick Ross in the Beat Studio
Rick Ross Talks ‘Rather You Than Me,’ Birdman,…
 42 mins ago
Rick Ross Continues To Put Birdman’s Bad Business…
 5 hours ago
Drake’s “More Life” Sales Projected To Blow Everyone…
 10 hours ago
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 7: Everett’s Release Shakes Up The Town
 11 hours ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 16 hours ago
‘Chips’ Cast Discuss The Rules Of Eating Booty
 1 day ago
Adrien Broner’s Feet Are Horrifying The Internet
 1 day ago
Tyson Beckford Goes In On Chris Brown, Claims…
 1 day ago
Tamar Braxton Leaves Epic Records And Signs A…
 1 day ago
Here’s How Fantasia’s Life Changed After Being Celibate…
 1 day ago
Here’s Why Kenya Moore’s Ex Believes He Should…
 1 day ago
Watch: South African Soccer Player Thanks His Girlfriend…
 1 day ago
T.I. Claps Back At Steve Harvey Telling Rappers…
 1 day ago
You Won’t Believe Who This Guy Blames After…
 1 day ago
Steve Harvey Urges Black Celebs To Put Some…
 1 day ago
Ace Hood Album Release Party
DJ KHALED ON ‘JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!’
 1 day ago
photos