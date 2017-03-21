Rick Ross Talks ‘Rather You Than Me,’ Birdman, Trump and More

Billboard recently caught up with Rick Ross and had the MMG boss spillin’ the beans about a variety of subjects triggered by lyrics off his new album ‘Rather You Than Me.’

On the new project, Ross makes references to Birdman, Lil Wayne, Drake, Meek Mill and even Donald Trump. The lyrics “I’m happy that Donald Trump became the president because we have to destroy it to elevate” show up on the album-opener Apple of My Eye, to which Ross explains:

This is the bottom. We will start over after this. I think that particular line, a lot of young brothers who haven’t really put a finger on how they feel about our new president, I think they needed to hear that line to get some form of understanding.

“Idols Become Rivals” is Ross’ letter to Birdman, and he was asked why people needed to hear his take on how Wayne’s situation with Birdman has affected him:

You know, I just think it’s so f—d up. Us seeing Lil Wayne’s [situation] and suffering from that, I think we kind of all got used to it. I think the culture has f—g accepted that Wayne would not put out another album. And that’s not the way the game [should be]. That’s not the way we designed this. That’s not the way this is supposed to be. When we come up from the mud together, it’s not supposed to be this way. Birdman is supposed to be in that f—g building making those f—g people give him money to take care of his man. They supposed to be in the f—g [building], flipping over desks in those f—g offices, fighting to get money. Not f—g suing each other, fighting lawsuits and everybody starving. Not putting out music, not being creative. Us not doing what we came here for. There’s nothing more I hate than that — us not doing what we came here for.

He also talks about telling Meek not to trust Nicki, the possibility of making music again with Meek rival Drake and Self Made 4. Read the full Rick Ross Billboard interview here.

