It’s All Gucci: Which Way Do You Like How Tamar Styled This Vintage Gucci Belt?

Hello Beautiful Staff
“Love and War” singer Tamar Braxton has been sporting some eye-catching looks lately. Earlier this week she was spotted in New York City with husband and super producer Vincent Herbert wearing some notable outfits. While hanging out in NYC, Tamar took a vintage style Gucci belt and got creative with her look.

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - March 16, 2017

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty


For the first ensemble, Tamar had on a faux fur coat and Louis Vuitton shades with the Gucci belt used to accent her waist line in the coat. She paired the compilation with some wicked thigh high laced black boots to complete her out on the town look.

Underneath the coat was a whole new look – camouflage style!

What an AMAZING day!!! Thank you Jesus!!! I'm shining🌟

A post shared by Taytay❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on

While visiting Essence Magazine offices downtown, Tamar used her Gucci belt to create a cute mini dress out of a Marc Jacobs camo print canvas jacket and kept the thigh high boots to go with her camouflage look. Check out our Hello Live with June Ambrose where she tells us all the Spring trends (including camo!).

#tamartianseason

A post shared by Taytay❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on

Tamar rocked two flawless looks with the Gucci belt that seemed creative and fun to make. Which look would you vote for as best? Take your pick and hit us up in the comments!


Paris Fashion Week may be over, but the fashion inspiration is just getting started. Check out the best looks from the Parisian runways that will have you saying, oo-la-la! From floral ensembles to sheer confidence, in style...you won't be disappointed with what's to come for Spring/Summer 2017.  


 

 

Braxton Family Values , fur coats , gucci , louis vuitton , Tamar Braxton

photos