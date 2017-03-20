Music
Home > Music

Drake Takes Aim At Tory Lanez On ‘Do Not Disturb’

Tune in...

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Drake Performs At l'AccorHotels Arena

Source: David Wolff – Patrick / Getty


Whether you’re a critic or fan, you’ve been listening to Drake‘s latest project More Life since it dropped over the weekend. Like us, you’ve probably been speculating about which rappers he’s dissing. With bars like “How you let the kid fighting ghostwriting rumors turn you into a ghost?” and “All you did was write the book on garbage ass Rollies,” it’s clear from the start Meek Mill was one enemy Drake took aim for. But what about Canadian foe Tory Lanez?

On his very last track, “Do Not Disturb,” the Young Money superstar seems to address Tory with a play on his given name (Daystar Peterson), just before referencing his 2016 debut studio album I Told You. Drizzy raps, “You overnight celebrity, you one day star/I swear I told you I’m in this bitch for eternity/I am a reflection of all of your insecurities/Behind closed doors a lot of 6 God worshipping/Done talk now ‘cause there’s other shit that concerning me.”

It doesn’t get any clearer for us and apparently, Twitter feels the same. Tory, who’s earned the reputation for being somewhat of a Drizzy knockoff, quickly became the butt of Twitter’s jokes after More Life dropped.

Listen to “More Life” over at Apple Music and give us your take.

These Pictures Will Make You Want To Pack Up Your Sh*t And Vacation With Drake

5 photos Launch gallery

These Pictures Will Make You Want To Pack Up Your Sh*t And Vacation With Drake

Continue reading These Pictures Will Make You Want To Pack Up Your Sh*t And Vacation With Drake

These Pictures Will Make You Want To Pack Up Your Sh*t And Vacation With Drake

Drake , more life , tory lanez

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s How Fantasia’s Life Changed After Being Celibate…
 6 hours ago
Here’s Why Kenya Moore’s Ex Believes He Should…
 7 hours ago
Watch: South African Soccer Player Thanks His Girlfriend…
 7 hours ago
T.I. Claps Back At Steve Harvey Telling Rappers…
 8 hours ago
You Won’t Believe Who This Guy Blames After…
 10 hours ago
Steve Harvey Urges Black Celebs To Put Some…
 11 hours ago
Ace Hood Album Release Party
DJ KHALED ON ‘JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!’
 12 hours ago
Killer Mike Speaks About Race At MIT
RUN THE JEWELS “LEGEND HAS IT” ON ‘THE…
 12 hours ago
Drake Fans Troll Meek Mill On Instagram With…
 14 hours ago
Kim Kardashian Can’t Sleep Without At Least Four…
 20 hours ago
Sources Say A Shocking Allegation About Porsha Williams…
 1 day ago
Tyrese Defends His Controversial Statements About Women And…
 1 day ago
You Mad?!: Fox News Pundit Says Snoop Dogg…
 1 day ago
Drake at Toronto Raptors
Stream: Drake Releases “More Life” + @JaylonBinLaden Mixes
 2 days ago
Drake Finally Dropped ‘More Life’ And Twitter Is…
 2 days ago
Chuck Berry Dies At 90
 2 days ago
photos