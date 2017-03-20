Watch: South African Soccer Player Thanks His Girlfriend And Wife During Interview



There’s nothing worse than a serious slip of the tongue — on national television.

South African soccer player Mohammad Anas may have to hear his wife’s wrath after his recent interview in which he thanked her, and his girlfriend. After a two-goal performance in Free State vs. Cape Town on Friday, Anas told reporters, “And I appreciate my wife and my girlfriend,” Anas says. “Sorry to say, I mean my wife, my wife!”

Either Anas and his wife are so newly married that he forget they tied the knot, or his subconscious guilt of loving his side chick shined through after his victory. Either way, the clip is hilarious and social media definitely got a kick out of the potential drama being exposed.

I can't stop laughing at Mohammad Anas' Man of the match speech! I'd like to thank my wife, and my girlfriend" good luck to him on that one — The Ginja Ninja (@Muir_) March 20, 2017

Thanks to Mohammad Anas, now Side Chicks have finally won the battle for recognition. Uyinja saan. Thanks to my wife and 7 side Chiquita — Jameson Dubula (@CadreFloyd) March 18, 2017

Check out the Mohammad’s mishap above.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: