Watch: South African Soccer Player Thanks His Girlfriend And Wife During Interview

See the the hilarious clip.

There’s nothing worse than a serious slip of the tongue — on national television.

South African soccer player Mohammad Anas may have to hear his wife’s wrath after his recent interview in which he thanked her, and his girlfriend. After a two-goal performance in Free State vs. Cape Town on Friday, Anas told reporters, “And I appreciate my wife and my girlfriend,” Anas says. “Sorry to say, I mean my wife, my wife!”

Either Anas and his wife are so newly married that he forget they tied the knot, or his subconscious guilt of loving his side chick shined through after his victory. Either way, the clip is hilarious and social media definitely got a kick out of the potential drama being exposed.

Check out the Mohammad’s mishap above.

 

photos