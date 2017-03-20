Entertainment News
Here’s How Fantasia’s Life Changed After Being Celibate For Seven Months

Could you do this?

Fantasia Barrino has been through so much throughout her 13 years in the music industry.

These days, the star is focusing on being a great mother and awesome wife to husband Kendall Taylor. But what many don’t know is that although Fanny and Kendall tied the knot after only a few months of dating, the opted for a different approach when it came to being intimate.

In an interview with xoNecole, Fantasia revealed that before she jumped the broom, “I fasted for seven months while I was doing my last Broadway play, After Midnight. I started realizing that what I was doing wasn’t working for me, so I did something very corny and I put a ring on my own finger. I did a lot of praying and watched a lot of things that were good for my spirit. Me and Kendall married before we made love, so it wasn’t about my body or my money. He was a man with his own business and he was also a man with a past. I think I fell in love with that the most because he did not let his past block his future. He has a story and a testimony, too.” Fanny isn’t the first star to keep her goodies in a jar before someone put a ring on it. Ciara and Russell Wilson, who are now expecting their first child together, waited before they were married to have sex.

As for any regrets Fantasia has about the trials and tribulations she’s faced in her life, the star added, “I realize in life that we must go through things and understand that everything we go through is necessary. It was necessary for me to go through it in order for me to do my music and do what I do on the stage.”

See what else Fantasia had to say about love, music and self esteem in her full interview with XO Necole.

photos