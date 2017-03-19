Protesters Fly Confederate Flag Next To NCAA Tournament Venue In South Carolina

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Protesters Fly Confederate Flag Next To NCAA Tournament Venue In South Carolina

After the incident, the NCAA released a statement that condemned the protest.

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

A

Confederate flag was spotted flying at a parking garage adjacent to the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, where men’s NCAA Tournament games were being held, reports Yahoo Sports.

The flag was reportedly flown by a group of protesters who wanted to taint the tournament’s return to the state.

From Yahoo Sports:

They flew a large Confederate flag from the back of a pickup truck located atop a parking garage adjacent to the arena where two second-round games are being played Sunday evening.

The Associated Press reported that Greenville police had the protesters move the truck about 50 feet away, citing safety concerns if the flag tipped over. The protesters told the Associated Press they hope to make their presence known to the NCAA.

For more than a decade, the NCAA refused to host major championship events in South Carolina because of the Confederate flag’s presence on statehouse grounds in Columbia. The state only became eligible to bid to host again after the flag was officially removed in July 2015, just weeks after white supremacist Dylann Roof shot nine African-American people to death in a Charleston church.

The NCAA released a statement on Sunday about the Confederate flag protest, reports the outlet. In the statement NCAA senior vice president of basketball, Dan Gavitt, said that the NCAA is committed to making sure that the games are “safe” and “accessible” for all.

SOURCE: Yahoo Sports

SEE ALSO:

Court Approves Removal Of Controversial New Orleans Confederate Monuments

North Carolina School Board Declines Request To Ban Confederate Flag

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

37 photos Launch gallery

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading 40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

College Basketball , Confederate Flag , NCAA , NCAA Tournament , South Carolina

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kim Kardashian Can’t Sleep Without At Least Four…
 6 hours ago
Sources Say A Shocking Allegation About Porsha Williams…
 17 hours ago
Tyrese Defends His Controversial Statements About Women And…
 18 hours ago
You Mad?!: Fox News Pundit Says Snoop Dogg…
 18 hours ago
Drake at Toronto Raptors
Stream: Drake Releases “More Life” + @JaylonBinLaden Mixes
 1 day ago
Drake Finally Dropped ‘More Life’ And Twitter Is…
 1 day ago
Chuck Berry Dies At 90
 1 day ago
Police Believe Kendall Jenner’s Home Burglary Was An…
 2 days ago
Meek Mill Is Making Another Wild Accusation About…
 2 days ago
Oh No: Is Dennis Rodman Trying To Get…
 2 days ago
Chance The Rapper Breaks Down His $500k Deal…
 2 days ago
Blac Chyna’s Latest Comments About Rob Kardashian Have…
 2 days ago
Steve Harvey - Family Fued Live
Steve Harvey Says TI, Bow Wow And Snoop…
 2 days ago
Colin Kaepernick Is Out There Saving The World Again
 2 days ago
Internet Superstar Auntie Fee Has Died At 59
 2 days ago
Shooting At Umpqua Community College In Oregon Leaves Multiple People Dead
Its Confirmed… Internet Cooking Sensation Auntie Fee Has…
 2 days ago
photos