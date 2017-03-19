News & Gossip
Easter Has Come Early: Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Share Cute Snapchat Photos

Even though Easter is weeks away, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy are already in the holiday spirit.

Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game

The photos appear to be from last weekend, when Beyoncé, Blue and Mama Tina went to an Alvin Ailey show in Los Angeles. The ladies went with Tina's little mentees to see classic Ailey performances like "Revelations".

The photos appear to be from last weekend, when Beyoncé, Blue and Mama Tina went to an Alvin Ailey show in Los Angeles. The ladies went with Tina’s little mentees to see classic Ailey performances like “Revelations”.

In a photo posted to the same account, Bey shows off a poster from the show signed by the dancers .


But the larger question, that has fans in a frenzy, is what the name of Beyoncé’s Snapchat account is. Jokingly, a photo on Beylite, shows the same poster photo with the words “You will never find my Snapchat”.

Per usual, Queen Bey is keeping us in suspense.

photos