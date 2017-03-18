Blac Chyna’s Latest Comments About Rob Kardashian Have Us Utterly Confused

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Blac Chyna’s Latest Comments About Rob Kardashian Have Us Utterly Confused

Seriously, what is going on?

Bella Ramalho
Leave a comment

Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Blac Chyna is the latest cover girl for Cosmopolitan, and opened up to the magazine about her tabloid-dominating relationship with Rob Kardashian. Amidst reports that the couple have called it quits, her interview seems to leave quite a bit of hope that two will end up together after all.

She told the magazine that she and Rob are in it for the long haul despite the multiple reports that the two are done for good. “I feel like every person who’s in a long-term relationship, or who is committed to their person, goes through ups and downs,” she said. “Everything isn’t always going to be peaches and cream. If it is, then it’s fake. I’m in it for the long haul, so I feel like my advice is therapy, know each other’s family, calling each other’s moms.” So…does that mean she still has Kris Jenner on speed dial?

She continued, “I feel like everything isn’t going to be perfect, but I know we love each other and we’re fighting for each other, and the people we surround ourselves with are rooting for us. It makes everything much easier.” She also brought up their daughter as a clear reason to stay together, “We also have Dream. So we’re looking at the bigger picture. We have a whole other human being that looks up to us, so we have to make sure she’s taken care of.”

In related news, People reported that Blac Chyna and their daughter Dream attended Rob’s 30th birthday party on Friday. While an insider claimed Chyna was there for the publicity, saying, “Blac Chyna was there, because they filmed it.”

SOURCE: Cosmopolitan

Blac Chyna , rob kardashian

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Blac Chyna’s Latest Comments About Rob Kardashian Have Us Utterly Confused

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Drake at Toronto Raptors
Stream: Drake Releases “More Life” + @JaylonBinLaden Mixes
 2 hours ago
Drake Finally Dropped ‘More Life’ And Twitter Is…
 5 hours ago
Chuck Berry Dies At 90
 9 hours ago
Police Believe Kendall Jenner’s Home Burglary Was An…
 11 hours ago
Meek Mill Is Making Another Wild Accusation About…
 12 hours ago
Oh No: Is Dennis Rodman Trying To Get…
 15 hours ago
Blac Chyna’s Latest Comments About Rob Kardashian Have…
 15 hours ago
Steve Harvey - Family Fued Live
Steve Harvey Says TI, Bow Wow And Snoop…
 16 hours ago
Colin Kaepernick Is Out There Saving The World Again
 16 hours ago
Internet Superstar Auntie Fee Has Died At 59
 16 hours ago
Shooting At Umpqua Community College In Oregon Leaves Multiple People Dead
Its Confirmed… Internet Cooking Sensation Auntie Fee Has…
 16 hours ago
In Response To Tyrese’s Unwanted Opinion About Women…
 1 day ago
11 Gags of the Week: Khia, Tamar And…
 2 days ago
T.I. Gets Upset With A Fan For Taking…
 2 days ago
The Week In Urban Pop Culture
 2 days ago
Here’s Why Tamera Mowry-Housley Was Offended By J.…
 2 days ago
photos