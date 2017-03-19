Entertainment News
Stream: Drake Releases “More Life” + @JaylonBinLaden Mixes

Drake debuted his highly anticipated “playlist” album entitled More Life on Saturday. The 22 track LP included singles like Fake Love. Drake debuted the playlist on his OVOSOUNDRADIO show on Apple Music. Shortly after the release, Local Dallas Producers released their own mixes of the popular tracks on the album. Check out the tracklist, stream the album, and hear some mixes from the album below:

  1. Free Smoke
  2. No Long Talk (f. Giggs)
  3. Passionfruit
  4. Jorja Interlude
  5. Get It Together (f. Black Coffee & Jorja Smith)
  6. Madiba Riddim
  7. Blem
  8. 4422 (Lil Wayne & Sampha)
  9. Gyalchester
  10. Skepta Interlude
  11. Portland (f. Quavo & Travis Scott)
  12. Sacrifices (f. 2 Chainz & Young Thug)
  13. Nothings Into Somethings
  14. Teenage Fever
  15. KMT (f. Giggs)
  16. Lose You
  17. Can’t Have Everything
  18. Glow (f. Kanye West)
  19. Since Way Back (f. PARTYNEXTDOOR)
  20. Fake Love
  21. Ice Melts (f. Young Thug)
  22. Do Not Disturb

JaylonBinLaden Mixes

photos