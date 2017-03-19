Stream: Drake Releases “More Life” + @JaylonBinLaden Mixes

Drake debuted his highly anticipated “playlist” album entitled More Life on Saturday. The 22 track LP included singles like Fake Love. Drake debuted the playlist on his OVOSOUNDRADIO show on Apple Music. Shortly after the release, Local Dallas Producers released their own mixes of the popular tracks on the album. Check out the tracklist, stream the album, and hear some mixes from the album below:

Free Smoke No Long Talk (f. Giggs) Passionfruit Jorja Interlude Get It Together (f. Black Coffee & Jorja Smith) Madiba Riddim Blem 4422 (Lil Wayne & Sampha) Gyalchester Skepta Interlude Portland (f. Quavo & Travis Scott) Sacrifices (f. 2 Chainz & Young Thug) Nothings Into Somethings Teenage Fever KMT (f. Giggs) Lose You Can’t Have Everything Glow (f. Kanye West) Since Way Back (f. PARTYNEXTDOOR) Fake Love Ice Melts (f. Young Thug) Do Not Disturb

JaylonBinLaden Mixes

