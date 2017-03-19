Stream: Drake Releases “More Life” + @JaylonBinLaden Mixes

Drake debuted his highly anticipated “playlist” album entitled More Life on Saturday. The 22 track LP included singles like Fake Love. Drake debuted the playlist on his OVOSOUNDRADIO show on Apple Music. Shortly after the release, Local Dallas Producers released their own mixes of the popular tracks on the album. Check out the tracklist, stream the album, and hear some mixes from the album below:
- Free Smoke
- No Long Talk (f. Giggs)
- Passionfruit
- Jorja Interlude
- Get It Together (f. Black Coffee & Jorja Smith)
- Madiba Riddim
- Blem
- 4422 (Lil Wayne & Sampha)
- Gyalchester
- Skepta Interlude
- Portland (f. Quavo & Travis Scott)
- Sacrifices (f. 2 Chainz & Young Thug)
- Nothings Into Somethings
- Teenage Fever
- KMT (f. Giggs)
- Lose You
- Can’t Have Everything
- Glow (f. Kanye West)
- Since Way Back (f. PARTYNEXTDOOR)
- Fake Love
- Ice Melts (f. Young Thug)
- Do Not Disturb
JaylonBinLaden Mixes
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours