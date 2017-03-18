News & Gossip
Tamar Braxton Talks About Her Husband’s Dramatic Weight Loss

Tamar Braxton and Vince Herbert made their press rounds this week to promote the new season of We tv’s Braxton Family Values. The couple, who have been married for eight years, talked about the most recent change in their marriage: Vince’s dramatic weight loss.

The music executive has lost over 90lbs, taking him down a several clothing sizes. It’s noticeable in photos, and he seems happier than ever. Especially in pictures with their adorable son, Logan.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Tamar talked about the weight loss and how it’s changed their dynamic.

“I’m very happy only because he’s much healthier and I want him around forever, but, you know, I like a little meat on my man’s bones,” Braxton told PEOPLE about Vince.

Adding, now “[he] has lots of energy.”

As reported by the publication, in 2012, Herbert was hospitalized for 40 days after suffering multiple blot clots. Opening up about the health scare in 2015, Braxton said on The Real, “He had seven blood clots and what I do want to say about that is you’ve got to be really careful. You’ve got to get checked to make sure that your blood is not too thick.”

Tamar recently celebrated her 40th birthday in New York City, and it appears she and her husband have a lot of life to look forward to— together and healthy.

