The ‘RHOA’ Allegation About Porsha Williams That Has Everyone Surprised

97.9 The Beat Staff
The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 8

Source: Bravo / Getty


The ninth season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is winding down and now everyone is talking about the reunion. As noted by executive producer, Andy Cohen the reunion was explosive with major news revealed to the cast.

“We just wrapped,” he said after an entire day of filming part one of the reunion on Instagram. “Holy shit. Some stuff came out tonight.”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - Season 14

Source: Bravo / Getty


According to All About the Tea blog, that “stuff” was RHOA’s Todd Tucker revealing that Porsha Williams had sex with former cast member Apollo Nina before he went to prison for money laundering.

There’s no word on if this claim has been validated, but Porsha is friends with Phaedra Parks, Apollo’s ex-wife. Considering how close the women appear to be, this would be insane.

RHOA cast member Cynthia Bailey recently spoke about the other drama Porsha is caught up in, involving Kandi Burruss.

“There’s obviously going to be a lot between Porsha and Kandi, for sure, because that just went on for way longer than it needed to,” Cynthia told Bravo. “So hopefully they’ll get all that together.”

We can’t wait to see who apologizes or doesn’t apologize in the reunion special.

