Instead Of Having A Birthday Party, This Chicago 6-Year-Old Fed The Homeless

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Instead Of Having A Birthday Party, This Chicago 6-Year-Old Fed The Homeless

Armani Crews decided that the best gift to receive was the feeling of giving back to others.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Instead of having a big cake and tons of presents, a Chicago 6-year-old decided the best gift to receive for her birthday was the feeling of giving back to others.

According to ABC NewsArmani Crews decided to feed the homeless to celebrate turning 6 on March 8. And she was clear that she wanted her homeless guests to enjoy everything she would have served at her own party.

“I said, ‘OK, we’ll make some sandwiches,’ to which Armani said, ‘No. I want the same thing we’d have at my birthday party,’” her mother recalled.

Even when her father pressed that this would mean she wasn’t getting any presents, the little girl said that was fine by her. Soon after, the family spent nearly $300 on food to deliver to homeless people in the city’s East Garfield Park neighborhood. And the menu was off the chain! They served chicken, fish, spaghetti, corn, green beans, mashed potatoes, rolls, cake, cookies and fruit.

In addition, the Crews’ church congregation showed their support by donating toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors, deodorant, hand sanitizer and a snacks for mini-care packages that were passed out as well. And her event was a success: Wearing a tiara on her head, she helped feed 125 people, ABC noted.

“She was excited. She was happy. Everybody was being fed. …One of the gentleman said he hadn’t had a hot meal in a long time, ” Crews mother said.

Even better: This won’t be a one-and-done situation. The 6-year-old wants to host another community meal “within the next couple of weeks.”

Love it! What a special little girl!

RELATED NEWS:

Where Are Our Girls? 10 Black Teens Have Gone Missing In The Washington, D.C. Area

SportsCenter’s Tribute To ‘A Different World’ Is Giving Us Life!

Why Lupita Nyong’o’s ‘Coming To America’-Themed Party Was Everything!

#BlackGirlMagic , Chicago , homeless

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Instead Of Having A Birthday Party, This Chicago 6-Year-Old Fed The Homeless

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trending
Tre Ward Releases New Album “Far From Paradise”
 3 hours ago
Rick Ross
Rick Ross Says He Told Meek Mill Not…
 7 hours ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Frankie Vargas’ Killer Got Captured By…
 14 hours ago
7 Black People Who Are Begging For A…
 23 hours ago
Khalid
Texas’ own Khalid Performs “Location” On ‘The Tonight Show’
 1 day ago
Miguel Accused Of Pulling Fan’s Breast Out Of…
 1 day ago
Uh Oh! Fan Claims Miguel Sexually Assaulted Her
 1 day ago
JMBLYA FEST 2017
Snow Tha Product Spits Bilingual Fire In “I…
 2 days ago
Big Greg Talks With Emory “Vegas” Jones About…
 2 days ago
Steward Speaker Series: Common
COMMON “STAND IN THE WAY OF DARKNESS”
 2 days ago
Trump’s Lawyer Demands Snoop Dogg Apologize For Mock…
 2 days ago
Nicki Minaj Celebrates Album Sales Increase After Releasing…
 2 days ago
TURK: Hot Boy Reunion, Hold Up Lebron, Bankroll…
 3 days ago
Kanye West’s Cousin Ricky Anderson Suffers Tragedy
 3 days ago
Laurence Fishburne’s Daughter Montana Fishburne Arrested
 3 days ago
SXSW Film-Interactive-Music - Day 4
Meek Mill & Tory Lanez Shoot Music Video…
 3 days ago
photos