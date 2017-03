Instead Of Having A Birthday Party, This Chicago 6-Year-Old Fed The Homeless

Chicago kindergartner gives up her birthday party to instead help feed more than 125 homeless people. https://t.co/fpSK1dBA67 pic.twitter.com/dHrHjNxiMY — ABC News (@ABC) March 13, 2017

Instead of having a big cake and tons of presents, a Chicago 6-year-old decided the best gift to receive for her birthday was the feeling of giving back to others.

According to ABC News, Armani Crews decided to feed the homeless to celebrate turning 6 on March 8. And she was clear that she wanted her homeless guests to enjoy everything she would have served at her own party.

“I said, ‘OK, we’ll make some sandwiches,’ to which Armani said, ‘No. I want the same thing we’d have at my birthday party,’” her mother recalled.

Even when her father pressed that this would mean she wasn’t getting any presents, the little girl said that was fine by her. Soon after, the family spent nearly $300 on food to deliver to homeless people in the city’s East Garfield Park neighborhood. And the menu was off the chain! They served chicken, fish, spaghetti, corn, green beans, mashed potatoes, rolls, cake, cookies and fruit.

In addition, the Crews’ church congregation showed their support by donating toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors, deodorant, hand sanitizer and a snacks for mini-care packages that were passed out as well. And her event was a success: Wearing a tiara on her head, she helped feed 125 people, ABC noted.

“She was excited. She was happy. Everybody was being fed. …One of the gentleman said he hadn’t had a hot meal in a long time, ” Crews mother said.

Even better: This won’t be a one-and-done situation. The 6-year-old wants to host another community meal “within the next couple of weeks.”

Love it! What a special little girl!

RELATED NEWS:

Where Are Our Girls? 10 Black Teens Have Gone Missing In The Washington, D.C. Area

SportsCenter’s Tribute To ‘A Different World’ Is Giving Us Life!

Why Lupita Nyong’o’s ‘Coming To America’-Themed Party Was Everything!

Also On 97.9 The Beat: