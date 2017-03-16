The Mayor Of Miami Gardens Reveals To Rickey Smiley That He Is A Que! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Rickey Smiley was hype when Headkrack played “Atomic Dog.” He talked about the common problem of the song coming on and having to hold back from doing a full on Que Hop in certain situations.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
But nothing matches the hype he feels when the mayor of Miami Gardens calls up and reveals that he is a fellow Que going through that very struggle in that moment! He also talks about the amazing experience that is Jazz In The Gardens. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Is Unamused By Rickey Smiley’s “Bad & Boujee” Enthusiasm [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Que Hops To Big Sean’s “I Don’t F–k With You” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Omega Psi Phi Members Rickey Smiley & Terrence J Que Hop To “Atomic Dog”! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show": 2017 Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]
38 photos Launch gallery
1. Jidenna And The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
1 of 38
2. Jordan Peele And The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
2 of 38
3. Amina Buddafly And The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow
3 of 38
4. Jidenna on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
4 of 38
5. Headkrack
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
5 of 38
6. Gary With Da Tea & Erica Ash
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
6 of 38
7. Headkrack & Jordan Peele
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
7 of 38
8. Jordan Peele
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
8 of 38
9. Headkrack & Fat Joe
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
9 of 38
10. Dish Nation Producer Swan & Fat Joe
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
10 of 38
11. Ice Cube On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
11 of 38
12. Ms. Juicy On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
12 of 38
13. Ice Cube & Beyonce Alowishus In Selfie Mode
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
13 of 38
14. Ed Lover Asks Headkrack A Hip Hop Question
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
14 of 38
15. Ice Cube Signing Autograph's For Straight Outta Compton Fans
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
15 of 38
16. Headkrack In Deep Thought
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
16 of 38
17. Headkrack & Ice Cube
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
17 of 38
18. Ice Cube Signing Autograph's For Straight Outta Compton Fans.
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
18 of 38
19. Gary With Da Tea Greets Ice Cube
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
19 of 38
20. Jahlionsound In The Chicken & Waffle Mix
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
20 of 38
21. Gary With Da Tea Rocking His Valentine's Day Colors
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
21 of 38
22. JAHLIONSOUND
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
22 of 38
23. Gary With Da Tea Rocking His Valentine's Day Colors
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
23 of 38
24. Keyshia Cole On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
24 of 38
25. Keyshia Cole On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
25 of 38
26. Cece Winans & Rickey Smiley Celebrating The Accomplishments Of The Rickey Smiley Foundation
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
26 of 38
27. Cece Winans Is Laughing From All Of Rickey's Jokes
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
27 of 38
28. Gary With Da Tea In His Colorful Shirt
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
28 of 38
29. Gary's Tea Is So Messy But It Doesn't Stop The Laughs
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
29 of 38
30. Jahlionsound in The Chicken & Waffle Mix
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
30 of 38
31. Tyrese & Gary On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
31 of 38
32. Tyrese On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
32 of 38
33. Tyrese On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
33 of 38
34. Premadonna On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
34 of 38
35. Premadonna In Selfie Mode
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
35 of 38
36. Special K & Gary With Da Tea Cuddled Up?
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
36 of 38
37. Gary & Ceasar From Black Ink Crew
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
37 of 38
38. Ms. Juicy Getting Dolled Up For Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
38 of 38