Why It Meek Mill’s Latest Charge May Not Be His Fault [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Meek Mill just can’t seem to win. He was charged with misdemeanor assault when an interaction with an airport employee lead to a physical altercation. We don’t know who started what, although the employee was charged as well.

And given Meek Mill’s track record, it might be easy to place the blame for this on him, especially since he’s looking at jail time if he’s found to be in violation of his probation. But it might not be that black & white. Click on the audio player to hear Rickey Smiley explain more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

