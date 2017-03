Black Tony Gets Emotional Upon Hearing That Gucci Mane Showed Him Love On The Radio [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony called up and talked to Rickey Smiley, who is broadcasting live from Miami. The day before, Rickey said his phone blew up because Gucci Mane was on the radio talking about Black Tony and how grateful he was for Black Tony and all his support. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

