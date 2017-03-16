Darren Wilson, Who Fatally Shot Michael Brown, Admits To Using N-Word

Darren Wilson, Who Fatally Shot Michael Brown, Admits To Using N-Word

Wilson's attorney said Monday that his client used the racial slur while repeating witness accounts during police investigations.

An attorney for former Ferguson, Missouri police officer Darren Wilson, who fatally shot unarmed teen Michael Brown in 2014, said his client Monday admitted to using the N-word to describe Black people, reports The Washington Post.

From The Washington Post:

…an attorney for Wilson said Monday that his client only used the word when repeating witness accounts given to him during police investigations.

The court filing, added to the civil suit docket on Dec. 28, includes 173 “admissions” from Wilson in response to declarative statements from attorneys for the family of Michael Brown, an unarmed 18-year-old man who Wilson shot and killed during a confrontation in August 2014…Asked if he has made a racist remark while on-duty as an officer, Wilson responded through his attorney that “I have repeated a racist remark made by someone else, but I have not made a racist remark against another individual while on duty as a police officer.”

“Officer Wilson did admit in discovery responses that he used the n-word and has heard former officer(s) use the n-word on at least one occasion but, he did so while repeating/reporting what a victim, witness or suspect etc., relayed to him while conducting an investigation or preparing a report,” Greg Kloeppel, Wilson’s attorney, said in an email. “He never used the n-word to refer to an African American in a racist or derogatory manner and he never repeated a racist joke while on duty.”

Wilson has denied using the slur as a targeted insult despite a U.S. Justice Department report that found racism against black people in “nearly every aspect of Ferguson’s law enforcement system,” reports the New York Daily News.

SOURCE: The Washington PostNew York Daily News

