Why Chance The Rapper Won’t Release His Next Album For Free [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Chance The Rapper has spent the last few years on a steady and incredible climb, independent of all record labels. He has done so by making many smart and unusual decisions- one of those happens to be releasing a lot of his music for free.

Despite coming to be known for this, the rapper recently said in an interview that he may have already done it for the last time. Click on the audio player to hear him explain why in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

