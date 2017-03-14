Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Tries To Cook Chicken In A Laundromat [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

The people running the local laundromat are not amused when prankster Roy Wood Jr. calls up from the chicken joint nearby asking for help. He tells them that problems in the kitchen have lead to the need for an alternative way to cook their rotisserie chicken, like tossing them in the dryer at a laundromat. Click on the audio player to hear how the owner reacted in this hilarious prank call on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

