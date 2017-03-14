News & Gossip
Women’s Rights Group Calling For Ezekiel Elliott To Be Suspended From NFL For Exposing A Woman’s Breasts

The football player is accused of sexual assault.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is continuing to cause controversy with his recent actions at a St. Patrick’s Day Parade. During a festive event on the roof of a Dallas bar, the 21-year-old was captured on video exposing a woman’s breasts. Though the woman seemed to be in a celebratory mood, footage shows her guarding her exposure after Elliott pulls down her blouse strap. More video shows the same woman exposing her breasts to a crowd, but still slapping away attempts by men to touch her cleavage. You can watch the footage below.



According to TMZ, Elliott’s representatives said the woman was not upset over the incident and she hung out with Elliott and his friends after the parade.

This did not stop people from being outraged. Shaunna Thomas, a co-founder for UltraViolet — an organization dedicated to fighting sexism and expanding women’s rights — said Elliott’s actions were clearly sexual assault. She believes Elliott should be suspended from his team. She further calls out the NFL, and Roger Goodell especially, to hold their players accountable. You can watch her comments below.


Elliott is not building a good case for himself, especially following his assault allegations last year. The Dallas incident opens up broader conversations about consent especially in party atmospheres. These are topics many women, such as Keke Palmer, are becoming more outspoken about. What do you think of Elliott’s actions? Do you think he should be suspended? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

 

photos