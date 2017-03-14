What Went Down When 37 Irish Politicians Shared Their Thoughts On Yoncé

Photo by

What Went Down When 37 Irish Politicians Shared Their Thoughts On Yoncé

She's got the whole world in her hands.

NewsOne Staff
The Daily Edge, an Irish publication focused on news and entertainment, curated a perfect social experiment when reporter Amy O’Connor emailed a specific set of questions to all 158 members of the Irish Parliament.

  1. Do you like Beyoncé?
  2. If you answered YES, what is your favourite Beyoncé song?
  3. If you answered NO, why don’t you like Beyoncé?

What she got in return were 37 responses, not quite half, just but enough to reveal that our Irish brothers and sisters have a special place in their heart for Houston’s very own.

Out of all the answers, parliament member Jonathan O’Brien‘s response took it all the way home. “I am a republican, but Beyonce is the only queen I have time for. Of course I like Beyonce,” he wrote.

“Enda Kenny really is a good for nothin’ type of brother,” O’Brien concluded, quoting directly from Destiny Child’s smash hit “Bills, Bills, Bills.”

Like O’Brien, most exhibited peak levels of fandom. Take Declan Breahnach for instance. He’s also a member of Ireland’s Republican Party.

Jan O’Sullivan, a Labour Party member, said she enjoys dancing to “7/11” with her granddaughter.

Josepha Madigan, a member of Ireland’s democratic political party, said her favorite Beyoncé song is “Listen.”

From her twitter feed, we’re not surprised.

What’s his favorite jam? “Daddy Lessons.”

Of course there were some who were indifferent, and others who couldn’t name one Beyoncé song (we are judging you by the way).

Not everyone fancied Beyoncé. One took the time to critique her alleged business practices.

“I’d like her a lot better if she paid the Sri Lanka women who sew her clothing line a decent wage while she enjoys a personal wealth of over a quarter of a billion dollars,” parliament member Pat Buckley wrote.

But the majority of the poll concluded what we already knew: folks love Queen Bey and will continue to stan for her continued glow-up.

SOURCE: The Daily Edge

Beyonce Knowles , Irish Parliment

