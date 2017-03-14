News & Gossip
Kerry Washington’s Adorable New Movie Role

Black girls can be engineers, astrophysicists or analysts like Kerry Washington’s new character in Disney Pixar’s third installment of their kid-popular Cars series.

Washington will lend her voice to the Cars 3 character Natalie Certain, a mathematician whose book-smarts can sometime cloud her windshield judgement.

Cars 3 hits theaters June 16, 2017.

