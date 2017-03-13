How To Save Your Food If The Power Goes Out During Snow Storm

This snow that is just hours away from touching down in the Maryland area is supposed to be a rough one. How AMAZING would it be if the meteorologist were wrong this time as they were the other 50 times this season?

The storm system that is coming this way is expected to bring heavy winds and even heavy wet snow which could cause property damage as well as power outages. The USDA has left some tips on how to perserve food if you do experience power outages.

-Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible

-Place meat and poultry to one side of the freezer or on a tray to prevent cross contamination if food begins to thaw

-use dry ice



Be safe during the system and listen to 92Q for weather updates.

