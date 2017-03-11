Entertainment News
New Baby Alert! ‘Get Out’ Actor Lakeith Stanfield and Actress Xosha Roquemore Are Expecting!

A huge congratulations is in order for actors Lakeith Stanfield and Xosha Roquemore, who just announced that they are expecting their first child together.

A very pregnant Xosha took to Instagram to show off her growing belly. “I am WOMBMAN. #internationalwomensday,” the 32-year-old actress captioned in a photo of herself in a fur coat exposing her gorgeous baby bump.

I am WOMBMAN. #internationalwomensday ❤🌹👹🖤

A post shared by @xoshroq on

 

Lakeith is already having a banner year as the actor who plays “Logan/Andre” in the hit thriller Get Out. You may also remember him from his role as “Darius” in the FX Comedy Atlanta. Xosha got her big break as “Jo Ann” in the drama Precious directed by Lee Daniels. She then brought her talents to the comedy series The Mindy Project.

The couple made their first public appearance together at the Los Angeles premiere of “Straight Outta Compton” in August 2015, but it appears they’ve been dating for a while. They were also featured side by side in Essence in February of the same year as part of the magazine’s “Next Generation” feature. The couple first sparked pregnancy rumors this past February when Xosha’s tiny bump was beginning to show at the Sundance Film Festival.

Congrats to the parents-to-be!

photos