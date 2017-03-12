News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Monica Claims Someone Was Sent To Ruin Recent Performance

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Monica Denise Brown

Source: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images Entertainment / Getty


Monica took to the stage on Friday to do a special performance for R. Kelly on the Colombia, SC leg of his tour. While there, the singer claims someone attempted to “sabotage” her show, but it’s not made clear who did it, what they did, or why.


“Hahaha…,” she starts off the caption. “Tonight was everything!!! Thank you @rkelly for having me!! So crazy somebody tried to sabotage me being on the show & you stood for me, then the crowd rocked with me!! Arena was thick and the love was real!! Thank you Columbia … Tonight was really EVERYTHING.. y’all don’t want to miss these shows.. #MoreToCome”

The only public beef we know of regarding Monica is with fellow R&B singer, Brandy. But last month Monica extended a virtual olive branch with a sentimental post, picturing the two back in the day.

We should also note that being an R.Kelly concert, there’s no telling who was plotting against her.

In February Monica, Brandy and a long list of R&B performers participated in the Soulquarius concert in Orange County, CA. Despite the rain, the show was said to be a success.

RELATED STORIES:

AM BUZZ: Monica Extends Olive Branch To Brandy, Jay Z Dodges Trump Question & More

Brandy Isn’t Letting Up On The Monica Shade, Claps Back At Fan

Tamar Braxton Is Allegedly Upset About Monica Brown Being On ‘The Real’

Brandy , Monica , R. Kelly

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Monica Claims Someone Was Sent To Ruin Recent Performance

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Drake And Future Perform At Frank Erwin Center
DRAKE ANNOUNCES ‘MORE LIFE’ RELEASE DATE
 7 hours ago
Lee Daniels Doesn’t Co-Sign #OscarsSoWhite: “No One In…
 23 hours ago
Black-ish Star Yara Shahidi Received A College Recommendation…
 24 hours ago
Nicki Minaj Goes Off On PartyNextDoor “Don’t Say…
 1 day ago
LAPD Wants To Meet With Chris Brown: Report
 1 day ago
New Baby Alert! ‘Get Out’ Actor Lakeith Stanfield…
 2 days ago
Samuel L. Jackson Gives Us Some Solid Advice…
 3 days ago
Drake And Future Perform At Frank Erwin Center
THE WEEKND BRINGS OUT DRAKE IN LONDON
 3 days ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Rowan Pope Actually Has A Boss
 4 days ago
Diddy’s Premiering ‘Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad…
 4 days ago
Rick Ross in the Beat Studio
Rick Ross Shares Features On “Rather You Than…
 4 days ago
Kelly Rowland Accidentally Liked A Negative Comment About…
 5 days ago
Aldis Hodge and Jurnee Smollett Give You An…
 5 days ago
America Wants Trump To ‘Get Out’ In This…
 5 days ago
2015 BET Awards - Show
Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has No Immediate Plan To…
 5 days ago
Ciara’s Maternity Photo Shoot For Harper’s Bazaar Will…
 6 days ago
photos