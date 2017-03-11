News & Gossip
Frank Ocean Drops New Music Called ‘Chanel’ About Love

20 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Review of r&b crooner Frank Ocean's debut Los Angeles showat the El Rey Theatre on Nov. 15, 2011 in

Source: Lawrence K. Ho / Getty


Frank Ocean is good for a surprise music drop, which is what he did last night.

While hosting his Apple Beats 1 radio show the singer played his new song “Chanel” for listeners, a part of his weekly playlist. According to Okayplayer, “Chanel” was one of 18 songs Frank played. It stole the show after Frank basically looped the track for over an hour straight.

“My guy pretty like a girl,” he sings. “And he got fight stories to tell. I see both sides like Chanel. See on both sides like Chanel.”

The 29-year-old has been open about his sexual preference for both men and women since 2012. His music has reflected this fluidity which appeals to his diverse fan base.

Frank Ocean is gearing up for summer festival season, heading the Parklife Festival in Manchester, UK and appearing at Panorama, Northside, Love Box and many more.

