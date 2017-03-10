News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Pucker Up (Down There): There Is Lipstick For Your Vagina

15 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Beauties, there is a new kind of lip stick on the market….for your other lips!

VMagic is a vulva cream that prevents dryness on the outer parts of your vagina (like your labia lips). It will keep your labia, clitoris, perineum and vulva moisturized. The product claims to be 100% natural, with no added dyes, fragrances, or parabens. The company even goes as far as to boast that you can eat the stick, it’s that natural. They recently came out with a VMagic lip stick, so it’s easier to carry around.

This product is great for women with sensitive skin that are prone to irritation. VMagic started as an all in one cream, with medical honey as a main ingredient, and then found that it could be used to solve the problem of dry and irritated skin. VMagic is a little over 3 years old.

Beauties, will you be trying this product?

DON’T MISS:

Vaginal Dryness? Low Libido? Here’s How Hormones Affect Our Sex Drive

There’s A New Vaginal Ring That Prevents HIV, But What Does That Mean For Black Women?

The 15 Best Foods To Feed Your Vagina

 

beauty , vagina , Vagina care , vagina health , vaginal , vaginal health , VMagic , wellness , Women's Health

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Pucker Up (Down There): There Is Lipstick For Your Vagina

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Samuel L. Jackson Gives Us Some Solid Advice…
 18 hours ago
Drake And Future Perform At Frank Erwin Center
THE WEEKND BRINGS OUT DRAKE IN LONDON
 1 day ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Rowan Pope Actually Has A Boss
 1 day ago
Diddy’s Premiering ‘Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad…
 2 days ago
Rick Ross in the Beat Studio
Rick Ross Shares Features On “Rather You Than…
 2 days ago
Kelly Rowland Accidentally Liked A Negative Comment About…
 3 days ago
Aldis Hodge and Jurnee Smollett Give You An…
 3 days ago
America Wants Trump To ‘Get Out’ In This…
 3 days ago
2015 BET Awards - Show
Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has No Immediate Plan To…
 3 days ago
Ciara’s Maternity Photo Shoot For Harper’s Bazaar Will…
 4 days ago
Safaree Claims His EX Is Blocking Him From…
 4 days ago
Is Thievery The New Cool? #ReecQOTD
 4 days ago
Trey Songz in SA
Trey Songz Rejects Plea Deal In Police Officer…
 4 days ago
a$ap rocky
A$AP ROCKY “GROW UP” MERCEDES-BENZ AD
 4 days ago
Chance The Rapper Donates $1M To Chicago Public…
 4 days ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Frost Denies He Is The Father
 4 days ago
photos