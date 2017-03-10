News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Migos’ Quavo Fails Again At Trying To Apologize For Homophobic Comments About ILoveMakonnen

His words ring shallow.

18 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

BET Hop Hop Awards 2016 - Inside

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


The popular Atlanta group, Migos, is sinking themselves in deeper water in regards to their LGBTQ politics.

Back in January, rapper and artist of the hit single “Tuesday,” ILoveMakonnen, posted a tweet coming out as gay.

When Migos was asked about ILoveMakonnen’s revelation in Rolling Stone, member Quavo responded “Damn, Makonnen!” Then when the interviewer mentioned the support ILoveMakonnen received, Qavo continued, “They supported him?” and Offset added “That’s because the world is f**ked up.” Member Takeoff finished, “This world is not right.” In the article, they even insinuated that they felt deceived by ILoveMakonnen’s revelation because they only understood him as someone who talked about “trapping and selling Molly.”

After backlash, the group issued an apology via Twitter saying, “We feel the world is f**ked up that people feel like they have to hide and we’re asked to comment on someone’s sexuality. We have no problem with anyone’s sexual preference. We love all people, gay or straight and we apologize if we offended anyone.”

Now, in a recent interview with Billboard they were asked to comment again and member Quavo said, ““If you real from the heart, you real from the heart.” He continues, “That ain’t got nothing to do with no sex or gender. It’s 2017, and we all living.”

However, Quavo still seemed unable to reconcile ILoveMakonnen’s sexuality with his previous history of selling drugs and being “hard”…as in, you can’t be gay, sell Molly, and be “hard” at the same time. He insists, “When [Makonnen’s] music came out I thought it was hard, so if he would’ve come out the same way…” Then instead of unpacking his beliefs further, he proclaimed, “I got a record with Frank Ocean [‘Slide,’ a Calvin Harris track featuring Migos and Ocean]. That closes my case.”

It appears Migos could use a lesson on “tokenism,” when an institution or group (e.g. Migos) recruits one person from a marginalized group (e.g. Frank Ocean) to prove that they’re not bigoted — that is a fail. Quavo seemed like he was about to unpack his stereotypical beliefs about gay people, but missed the opportunity. I guess Migos is not yet up for the challenge.

Billboard , iLoveMakonnen , Migos , Quavo

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Migos’ Quavo Fails Again At Trying To Apologize For Homophobic Comments About ILoveMakonnen

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Samuel L. Jackson Gives Us Some Solid Advice…
 18 hours ago
Drake And Future Perform At Frank Erwin Center
THE WEEKND BRINGS OUT DRAKE IN LONDON
 1 day ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Rowan Pope Actually Has A Boss
 1 day ago
Diddy’s Premiering ‘Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad…
 2 days ago
Rick Ross in the Beat Studio
Rick Ross Shares Features On “Rather You Than…
 2 days ago
Kelly Rowland Accidentally Liked A Negative Comment About…
 3 days ago
Aldis Hodge and Jurnee Smollett Give You An…
 3 days ago
America Wants Trump To ‘Get Out’ In This…
 3 days ago
2015 BET Awards - Show
Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has No Immediate Plan To…
 3 days ago
Ciara’s Maternity Photo Shoot For Harper’s Bazaar Will…
 4 days ago
Safaree Claims His EX Is Blocking Him From…
 4 days ago
Is Thievery The New Cool? #ReecQOTD
 4 days ago
Trey Songz in SA
Trey Songz Rejects Plea Deal In Police Officer…
 4 days ago
a$ap rocky
A$AP ROCKY “GROW UP” MERCEDES-BENZ AD
 4 days ago
Chance The Rapper Donates $1M To Chicago Public…
 4 days ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Frost Denies He Is The Father
 4 days ago
photos