Man Who Was Jailed For Threatening To Kill Barack Obama Is Now Running For Office

He’s not even POTUS anymore, yet the disrespect for Barack Obama continues because apparently you can go to jail for threatening to kill him and still be allowed to run for public office, ah, the good ‘ol process of American politics.

Back in 2009 Nathan Daniel Larson of Virginia was convicted and spent 16 months in jail for sending out an email that detailed his death threats against then-President Barack Obama. Now The Grio is reporting that Larson is gearing up to run for a seat in the House and with the way this country is these days, he could actually win.

If you think that threatening to kill the POTUS and serving time for it is more than enough to render Larson incapable of running for office, it should be noted that he also has plans to set the women’s movement back tremendously if elected.

The full report on his plans and campaign are below:

[Nathan Daniel Larson,] who spent 16 months in jail for threatening to kill then-President Barack Obama is now running for office, with a platform of taking away women’s right to vote.

Larson running for Virginia’s 31st House District, has gathered the required number of signatures to put his name on the ballot, according to WUSA.

However, he is running on a platform of removing the right for women to vote. What’s more, he thinks fathers should be allowed to marry their daughters.

So not only is this man mentally unstable and a convicted felon, he also thinks that it is perfectly fine for fathers and daughters to marry. Just let that sink in and realize that these are the kinds of people who make and pass laws. To further drive home his distorted views, Larson stated “I think women want male leadership, and so men have to be strong,” Larson explained to WUSA. “Men have to take the stances they believe are right, and women will respect that.”

It should also be noted that while convicted felons lose their voting rights, Gov. Terry McAuliffe promptly restored Larson’s voting rights upon his release from prison. Yep, because threatening to kill the President, stripping women of their voting rights and advocating incest makes you the perfect person to run for office in 2017.

