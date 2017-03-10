Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Amina Buddafly On Whether She’s Still Sleeping With Peter Gunz [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

16 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Love & Hip-Hop’s Amina Buddafly addresses the love triangle that she constantly finds herself caught up in with Peter Gunz and his other baby mama, Tara. She explains how she met Peter, and what the state of their relationship is now that she’s moved away from New York and the Love & Hip-Hop scene.

Amina tries to make sense out of why they keep falling back into the same patterns, and reveals whether or not they’re still sleeping together. Plus, she talks about her new acoustic EP and her first album. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

