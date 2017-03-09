Must-Watch: Dafina Zeqiri & French Montana Play Sensual Lovers In New ‘Four Seasons’ Visual

European superstar Dafina Zeqiri just dropped the official video for her sexy King cut “Four Seasons” and it’s a must-watch.

For the first single off the impending EP, the lingerie-clad beauty takes us on the heartbreaking journey that is her love life. She tells the story alongside French Montana, who plays the unpredictable lover boy she can’t shake, a bill the rapper seems to fit in real life. The video is sexy, beautiful, and the perfect American introduction to the up-and-coming pop star.

Dafina told The Fader she’s able to express herself in ways she couldn’t before and said of the inspiration behind her latest offering, “Once the intro of the beat came on it immediately took me on an emotional relationship roller-coaster based on seasonal changes.”

She’s already proven she can dominate the international pop and R&B charts, so now Dafina’s set her musical sights on America, as “Four Seasons” is her first English language single commercially released in the U.S. Check out the video below and become better acquainted with the Swedish-born singer-songwriter over on

You can also look forward to the full project, King, which Dafina plans to drop very soon. We’re excited for her big debut!