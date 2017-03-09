National News
Home > National News

Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis Ends Plainclothes Policing

23 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Witness InterrogationsWitness Interrogations

Source: David S. Holloway / Getty


On Tuesday, Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said he was ending plainclothes policing aka (knockers) in the city. He ordered 46 officers back into uniformed patrol from the centralized intelligence unit. This comes one week after 7 Baltimore officers were arrested on federal indictments.

Dre’s #breakfastbite.. Baltimore Police Commissioner is ending plainclothes policing aka (knockers) in the city. Do you agree or disagree? via IG and Twitter

whthershey209 I agree all officers should be in uniform.

iamdjbunk@drejohnson1 yes, the really aren’t making any progress on keeping the streets clean, I really believe there working with the Drug dealers

murphyhomesjoey Should have been dismantled that crooked ass division… they been terrorizing the hood since the projects was up.. Good job top cop 👮🏻lls

blacklivesmatter_scorpion Well it’s about time. It’s a start in the right direction. Many unofficial lockups and many #Deaths but at least it’s a Great! start.

misslenajames I agree . I think our crime rate is in part to bad cops . Shout out to the good cops.

jdenise4 Only time will tell. Hopefully it will help with the amount of homicides and non-fatal shootings having more officers on patrol. Even though it really starts with the people in the community.

followthed j Really … We got better things to change than police clothes. Change something that matters in real life.

og_mac73 Won’t change a thing 💯💯

msfabulous38 Cool either way…

waynedaasshole I guess that will change that officer mind-set. I’m sure commissioner could have made a bigger change then that. But he got the response he was looking for. A little week of attention…. Smh

hamburgha365 Knockers will always be around. Just less of them.

chuckstarr39 Change the entire force…change the training…change the laws.

mrs_rich1andonly No i think its ridiculous…. Wats in place

rokstarr2 It won’t happen too many dirty undercover

gorgeous_nique I agree it’s a great idea they aren’t right

 


The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Baltimore Police Commissioner , Baltimore Police Officer , plainclothes officers

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis Ends Plainclothes Policing

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Drake And Future Perform At Frank Erwin Center
THE WEEKND BRINGS OUT DRAKE IN LONDON
 3 hours ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Rowan Pope Actually Has A Boss
 11 hours ago
Diddy’s Premiering ‘Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad…
 20 hours ago
Rick Ross in the Beat Studio
Rick Ross Shares Features On “Rather You Than…
 1 day ago
Kelly Rowland Accidentally Liked A Negative Comment About…
 2 days ago
America Wants Trump To ‘Get Out’ In This…
 2 days ago
2015 BET Awards - Show
Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has No Immediate Plan To…
 2 days ago
Ciara’s Maternity Photo Shoot For Harper’s Bazaar Will…
 3 days ago
Safaree Claims His EX Is Blocking Him From…
 3 days ago
Is Thievery The New Cool? #ReecQOTD
 3 days ago
Trey Songz in SA
Trey Songz Rejects Plea Deal In Police Officer…
 3 days ago
a$ap rocky
A$AP ROCKY “GROW UP” MERCEDES-BENZ AD
 3 days ago
Chance The Rapper Donates $1M To Chicago Public…
 3 days ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Frost Denies He Is The Father
 4 days ago
New Look Wireless Festival 2015 - Day 1
Travis Scott Announces ‘Birds Eye View’ Tour + Dates
 4 days ago
BET Experience At L.A. LIVE. - Day 1
Future Becomes First Artist To Earn Back-To-Back No.…
 4 days ago
photos