Rick Ross Shares Features On “Rather You Than Me” Album

Rozay with another star-studded featured list.
The biggest boss new album Rather You Than Me is set to drop March 17th and according to the event’s flyer, which Rozay posted on his IG, the follow up to 2015’s Black Market will feature a star-studded list of appearances, including Chris Rock, Nas, Raphael Saadiq, Young Thug, Future, Jeezy, Yo Gotti, Wale, Meek Mill, Anthony Hamilton, Ty Dolla $ign Scrilla, and DeJ Loaf.
Peep the features (below) and let us know who you’re most excited about hearing on the album?
