Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Juicy Explains Why Her Latest Tattoo Hurt So Much [EXCLUSIVE]

16 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


Juicy was the talk of the town when she attended Black Ink Crew artist Ceaser‘s grand opening for his new Atlanta shop. She sat down to get herself a new tattoo, and even though Juicy is a tough cookie, the pain of getting this tatt was definitely more than she was expecting.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Juicy carried on with so much screaming during her tattoo, it literally made headlines. She explains to Headkrack & Rickey Smiley why her threshold for pain was so much lower than we all anticipated. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Juicy & Beyonce Alowishus Go In On Each Other [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Fitness Expert Maria More Gets Juicy To Do Some Squats [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Juicy Scolds Everyone For Bringing Up “Little Women: Atlanta” Wing Incident [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Juicy Gets A New Hair Do! [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

3 photos Launch gallery

Juicy Gets A New Hair Do! [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Juicy Gets A New Hair Do! [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Juicy Gets A New Hair Do! [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

juicy , pain , tattoo , video

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rick Ross in the Beat Studio
Rick Ross Shares Features On “Rather You Than…
 7 mins ago
Kelly Rowland Accidentally Liked A Negative Comment About…
 15 hours ago
America Wants Trump To ‘Get Out’ In This…
 18 hours ago
2015 BET Awards - Show
Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has No Immediate Plan To…
 1 day ago
Ciara’s Maternity Photo Shoot For Harper’s Bazaar Will…
 2 days ago
Safaree Claims His EX Is Blocking Him From…
 2 days ago
Is Thievery The New Cool? #ReecQOTD
 2 days ago
Trey Songz in SA
Trey Songz Rejects Plea Deal In Police Officer…
 2 days ago
a$ap rocky
A$AP ROCKY “GROW UP” MERCEDES-BENZ AD
 2 days ago
Chance The Rapper Donates $1M To Chicago Public…
 2 days ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Frost Denies He Is The Father
 2 days ago
New Look Wireless Festival 2015 - Day 1
Travis Scott Announces ‘Birds Eye View’ Tour + Dates
 3 days ago
BET Experience At L.A. LIVE. - Day 1
Future Becomes First Artist To Earn Back-To-Back No.…
 3 days ago
Kendrick Lamar Says His Next Project Will Focus…
 4 days ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 4 days ago
Viola Davis Wins Harvard University’s Artist Of The Year
 4 days ago
photos