Hip-Hop Spot: How Safaree Shed Light On His & Nicki Minaj’s Relationship [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rumors and speculations about Safaree and Nicki Minaj‘s relationship have been swirling for years now, especially after their romance met a public demise so closely followed by Nicki & Meek Mill‘s relationship. With more attention on Nicki Minaj now than there has been in a while, Safaree went on Wendy Williams‘ show and helped clarify some of rumors that have been floating round.

It was actually a really informative and positive interview, and of course, we can’t help but hope the two will rekindle their romance again. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

