Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Hip-Hop Spot: How Safaree Shed Light On His & Nicki Minaj’s Relationship [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

15 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


Rumors and speculations about Safaree and Nicki Minaj‘s relationship have been swirling for years now, especially after their romance met a public demise so closely followed by Nicki & Meek Mill‘s relationship. With more attention on Nicki Minaj now than there has been in a while, Safaree went on Wendy Williams show and helped clarify some of rumors that have been floating round.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

It was actually a really informative and positive interview, and of course, we can’t help but hope the two will rekindle their romance again. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Why Foxy Brown Jumped Into The Remy Ma Vs. Nicki Minaj Beef [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Do Nicki Minaj & Safaree Belong Together? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Did Nicki Minaj Get Safaree Samuels Banned? [EXCLUSIVE]

Nicki Minaj & Safaree’s Relationship Through The Years (PHOTOS)

0 photos Launch gallery

Nicki Minaj & Safaree’s Relationship Through The Years (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Nicki Minaj & Safaree’s Relationship Through The Years (PHOTOS)

Nicki Minaj & Safaree’s Relationship Through The Years (PHOTOS)

Hip-Hop Spot , nicki minaj , Safaree , video

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rick Ross in the Beat Studio
Rick Ross Shares Features On “Rather You Than…
 7 mins ago
Kelly Rowland Accidentally Liked A Negative Comment About…
 15 hours ago
America Wants Trump To ‘Get Out’ In This…
 18 hours ago
2015 BET Awards - Show
Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has No Immediate Plan To…
 1 day ago
Ciara’s Maternity Photo Shoot For Harper’s Bazaar Will…
 2 days ago
Safaree Claims His EX Is Blocking Him From…
 2 days ago
Is Thievery The New Cool? #ReecQOTD
 2 days ago
Trey Songz in SA
Trey Songz Rejects Plea Deal In Police Officer…
 2 days ago
a$ap rocky
A$AP ROCKY “GROW UP” MERCEDES-BENZ AD
 2 days ago
Chance The Rapper Donates $1M To Chicago Public…
 2 days ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Frost Denies He Is The Father
 2 days ago
New Look Wireless Festival 2015 - Day 1
Travis Scott Announces ‘Birds Eye View’ Tour + Dates
 3 days ago
BET Experience At L.A. LIVE. - Day 1
Future Becomes First Artist To Earn Back-To-Back No.…
 3 days ago
Kendrick Lamar Says His Next Project Will Focus…
 4 days ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 4 days ago
Viola Davis Wins Harvard University’s Artist Of The Year
 4 days ago
photos