Saint Laurent Causes Nasty Uproar On Social Media With Latest Campaign

14 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
French fashion company Saint Laurent has been asked to make changes to its latest campaign after numerous complaints were posted on social media regarding the company’s portrayal of women.

Advertising authority Autorité de Régulation Professionnelle de la Publicité (ARPP), received complaints from consumers after one ad featured a model laying on her back wearing fishnets, a fur coat and roller skates with her legs spread open while a second add featured a model bent over a stool. The faces of the models can barely be seen in either of the ads.

ARPP asked the fashion company to change the ads after causing a storm on social media in which people requested the ads be taken down. The advertising organization has asked Saint Laurent to take the ads down immediately.

What was also disturbing about the ads were the thinness of the models being used to advertise the brand. Complaints pointed out that this should be a concern because of the effect it could have on younger girls who may be conscious about their looks or weight.

Saint Laurent has yet to release a comment on the ads.

