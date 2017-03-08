Flint Residents Will Have To Wait Two More Years For Clean Water, According To Mayor

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Flint Residents Will Have To Wait Two More Years For Clean Water, According To Mayor

This is absolutely devastating for the residents of Flint, Michigan, who have suffered long enough.

9 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

It’s been three years and the long-suffering residents of Flint, Michigan are still without clean water. The fact that something as essential as drinking water is not available to Flint residents is unfathomable, especially considering that we live in the highly privileged United States. Unfortunately the current news for those living in Flint is even more disheartening, as it was just revealed that they will have to wait another two years for clean water.

In a new report, CNN details the issues that will keep residents of Flint, Michigan without water until 2019. Flint Mayor Karen Weaver corresponded with EPA officials this week, informing them that Flint will not be able to treat its own water for lead and other contaminants for an additional two years, citing a lengthy construction and testing process for a new water treatment plant. This continues the long process of residents being without a daily necessity that many of us take for granted.

Weaver elaborated on the issue, stating “To expedite completion of the project and minimize cost, a design/build project delivery method is proposed,” Weaver wrote. “Based on this approach, an August, 2019, completion date is anticipated for the treatment plant improvements.”

Flint is currently relying on water from Detroit’s Great Lakes Water Authority. Sadly the city’s agreement with Great Lakes Water Authority, which also draws its water from Lake Huron, is set to expire during this summer, according to documents filed with the EPA. We will continue to keep the residents of Flint in our prayers.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2930741/jourdan-dunn-clothing-line-londunn/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2930965/safaree-visits-wendy-williams-to-dish-on-nicki-minaj-remy-ma-beef/

flint michigan news , Flint Water , Flint Water Crisis , National News , news

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Flint Residents Will Have To Wait Two More Years For Clean Water, According To Mayor

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ciara’s Maternity Photo Shoot For Harper’s Bazaar Will…
 15 hours ago
Safaree Claims His EX Is Blocking Him From…
 15 hours ago
Is Thievery The New Cool? #ReecQOTD
 18 hours ago
Trey Songz in SA
Trey Songz Rejects Plea Deal In Police Officer…
 23 hours ago
a$ap rocky
A$AP ROCKY “GROW UP” MERCEDES-BENZ AD
 23 hours ago
Chance The Rapper Donates $1M To Chicago Public…
 24 hours ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Frost Denies He Is The Father
 1 day ago
New Look Wireless Festival 2015 - Day 1
Travis Scott Announces ‘Birds Eye View’ Tour + Dates
 2 days ago
BET Experience At L.A. LIVE. - Day 1
Future Becomes First Artist To Earn Back-To-Back No.…
 2 days ago
Kendrick Lamar Says His Next Project Will Focus…
 2 days ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 3 days ago
Viola Davis Wins Harvard University’s Artist Of The Year
 3 days ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 3 days ago
Usher Opens Up About Biggest Regret That Involves…
 3 days ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 3 days ago
106 & Park Live
FAT JOE & REMY MA “MONEY SHOWERS” ON…
 4 days ago
photos