Safaree Visits ‘Wendy Williams’ To Dish On Nicki Minaj + Remy Ma Beef

Safaree was a gentleman throughout the interview and took the high road.

Danielle Jennings
A few weeks have passed and social media, fans and those in the music industry still can’t seem to get enough of the epic rap beef between Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma. In the past couple of weeks, there have been two diss tracks and an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show by Remy Ma, semi topless photos and partying videos of Nicki Minaj as she traipsed around PFW, social media shade from her ex Meek Mill and now Minaj’s other ex-boyfriend and longtime collaborator Safaree Samuels finally made his own visit to The Wendy Williams Show to discuss everything that has been going on.

On Tuesday’s episode of her self-titled talk show, Wendy Williams had Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend of 12 years, and the man who played a major part in her songs and overall success, Safaree Samuels on the show. The interview ran just over 11 minutes, but in that short time Williams tried every tactic she could to get him to spill all the messiness he knew about his ex to no avail.

Safaree took the high road and managed to dodge a lot of the more damaging questions about Minaj and refrained from bashing her. There was one piece of information he revealed that co-signs what Remy Ma was saying in regards to Minaj trying to stop her money. Safaree told Williams that Minaj and her team tried in vain to stop him from appearing on the show, but he came anyway.

He also detailed just how Minaj and Meek Mill came to be, by way of his introduction, including when he started to realize that there was more than friendship going on between them while he was putting the finishing touches on Minaj’s album. He ended the interview by saying, “Do what’s right, you know what I did,” which was prompted by Williams when she asked him to say whatever he wanted to Minaj directly to the camera.

You can check out the FULL interview BELOW:


 

