You In Danger, Girl: Khia Is Lusting After Remy Ma’s Husband

Khia, girl, what you smoking?

Hip-hop’s Thug Misses placed herself right in the line of fire while commenting on Remy Ma‘s beef with Nicki Minaj. After claiming there were people who actually cared for her opinion on the “situation,” the rapper said she was too happy to give it, then changed the subject and (very blatantly) offered herself to Remy’s husband Papoose.

“It’s something about that Papoose,” she says in the sexiest voice she can muster for Instagram, adding “I got so much respect for that Papoose, you know. Mmm… that’s a Black king right there.”

If you think that was doing a little too much, you’ll love how she ended her message. “And since I have so much respect, Papoose, I think it’s best for me to keep my comments to myself, so I can keep him happy at all times,” she said so lustfully it’ll make your skin crawl. In the accompanying caption, Khia also mentioned she’d like to have his babies, saying Remy would be too tired to beef if she was “f*cking him right.”

Watch the clip above at your own risk. Do you think Khia’s on one?