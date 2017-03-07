Is Thievery The New Cool? #ReecQOTD

Theft in metro Atlanta seems to be the new trend. Is Stealing now the “New Cool”
#ReecQOTD
#Relationship question – if your boyfriend asked you to get in the back seat so his Moma can ride in the front would you feel some type of way??? #ReecQOTD
the question of the day – Should Nicki Respond lyrically??? If you are claiming to be the king/ queen of something, do you have to respond to worthy adversaries on that platform? Join the conversation on Facebook!
Is it OK to ask your EX to hook you up with one of their friends?
Is it OK For Strangers to Go in Your Fridge??? #ReecQOTD
What’s The Craziest Thing You’ve Done For The Money?? #ReecQOTD
Should students Be Able To Throw In School Baby Showers? #ReecQOTD
Is it Ok to Spy Cam Your Boo??? #ReecQOTD
Is it OK For A Father to Get His Son a Valentine’s Day Present -#ReecQOTD
ReecQOTD – Workout equipment for Valentine’s Day??? Is This OK?
Should Grown Men Touch Lips With Their Dad?#ReecQOTD
Would you support these companies now that they stand against Trump?
