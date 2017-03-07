Keyshia Cole Chats With Gary With Da Tea About Sex Toys [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Keyshia Cole came through to the morning show studio! She talked about dating, her current dry spell and why she’s single right now, and the fact that Remy Ma said she would set her up on a date with the right guy. Keyshia also opened up about what she’s working on in terms of being ready for love, and how her mom is doing. She talks about her seven year old son, and when he started to understand her life in the limelight.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Keyshia also talks about music as therapy, and not writing from a place of anger. Plus, Keyshia and Gary With Da Tea have a conversation about sex toys. Check out exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Keyshia Cole On Measuring Up To The Demands Of R&B Fans [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: 3 Compelling Questions About Keyshia Cole’s Engagement [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Keyshia Cole Feat. Young Thug “Don’t Waste My Time” [NEW MUSIC]
14 Pics Of Keyshia Cole Over The Years (PHOTOS)
14 photos Launch gallery
1. A fresh-faced Keyshia hit the scene in 2003.
Source:Getty
1 of 14
2. Hey, young girl.
Source:Getty
2 of 14
3. In her early music days, Keyshia worked heavily with an up and coming Kanye West.
Source:Getty
3 of 14
4. Young Keyshia Cole rocked red hair back in ’05.
Source:Getty
4 of 14
5. She stayed true to her ‘around the way girl’ persona.
Source:Getty
5 of 14
6. Upgrade!
Source:Getty
6 of 14
7. Glam girl back when she was BFFs with Paris Hilton.
Source:Getty
7 of 14
8. Grammy goddess in all black.
Source:Getty
8 of 14
9. In 2007, Keyshia promoted her sophomore album on TRL.
Source:Getty
9 of 14
10. The songstress shined in yellow back in 2009.
Source:Getty
10 of 14
11. Cutie on the carpet in 2014.
Source:Getty
11 of 14
12. Grown Up Keyshia.
Source:Getty
12 of 14
13. She can still mix hood & chic.
Source:Getty
13 of 14
14. Now she’s building a brand.
Source:Getty
14 of 14