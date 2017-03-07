Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Keyshia Cole Chats With Gary With Da Tea About Sex Toys [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

5 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Keyshia Cole came through to the morning show studio! She talked about dating, her current dry spell and why she’s single right now, and the fact that Remy Ma said she would set her up on a date with the right guy. Keyshia also opened up about what she’s working on in terms of being ready for love, and how her mom is doing. She talks about her seven year old son, and when he started to understand her life in the limelight.

Keyshia also talks about music as therapy, and not writing from a place of anger. Plus, Keyshia and Gary With Da Tea have a conversation about sex toys. Check out exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

